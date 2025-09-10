Great Falls CMR volleyball has shown 'strength and energy' in 7-0 start to season

GREAT FALLS — The Rustlers volleyball team of Great Falls CMR is off to an undefeated 7-0 start to the new season. Even more impressive, the group has yet to drop a single set along the way.

Juniors Tayah Osier and Brooklyn Young say there's a lot of good energy revolving around them right now.

CMR volleyball has shown 'strength and energy' in 7-0 start to season

"We're a whole family, and I think that's what's really helping us in winning our games," Osier said during Tuesday's practice at the school. "We'll come together like even after one mistake and we'll be able to fix that right away. So I think that's one thing that's going to really help us this year."

"We like to say smush the bug, or just put the pedal down," Young said. "We like to embrace our like strength and energy, and like put it forward and show everything we got."

This team is all about winning and fights to do so, coach Danielle Woods said.

"To see that early in the season is awesome, because you can just continue to build on that rather than learning how to do that throughout the season," Woods said. "That's one thing I would say that's really impressed me so far."

CMR had a shot to make it to the Class AA state tournament last season when it hosted a play-in game, but fell short. Osier and Young think it will be different this time around.

"We've been working really hard running in practice and focusing," Osier said. "I think we'll have a really good chance this year and I'm excited to see what happens."

"As soon as tryouts came ... we like clicked immediately," Young said. "During the summer, we did play together somewhat, but not like our fill team and knew what we could do, and after that we just knew our potential."

The seven wins for CMR have all been out of conference, and now play in the Eastern AA begins this weekend with Skyview and Senior on the road in Billings.

"They don't like to lose, so we'll make sure we're prepared," Woods said. "They'll come in ready to play, and as long as they just take care of business I think we'll do pretty good."

CMR's matches against Skyview and Senior are Friday night and Saturday afternoon respectively.

