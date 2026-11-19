GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls CMR volleyball team added a permanent reminder of its championship season to its fieldhouse on Wednesday.

The Rustlers unveiled their 2026 Class AA state championship rug, celebrating the program's fourth state title and first since 2021.

And the celebration even included a new four-legged member of the championship team.

Seniors Daylyn and Kayley Gumenberg showed up with Champ, a golden retriever their mother promised them if the Rustlers won state.

“She’s like, ‘I’ll buy you a golden retriever if you win state,’” Daylyn said.

“We all voted on his name in our group chat,” Kayley added, “and Champ was the only one that was fitting because we won.”

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CMR volleyball celebrates state championship, unveils fourth title rug

For CMR's 12 seniors, seeing the new rug provided another chance for the magnitude of their accomplishment to sink in.

“Seeing that rug up there and seeing all these people that are supporting us, watch us do that and make history is just so crazy,” senior Olivia Meadows said.

CMR's road to the championship was anything but simple. Before the state tournament, the Rustlers had to regroup and decide what they wanted the final chapter of their season to look like.

“We were all just having a problem with the way the team was rolling,” senior Kamea Black Elk said. “Coach was able to turn that around and help us gain confidence as a team and confidence in each other.”

Coach Danielle Woods ultimately put the decision in her players' hands.

“I just said that it’s up to you how you want to end the season,” Woods said. “They apparently made a decision that they were going out on top.”

CMR did exactly that.

The Rustlers won six straight matches on their way to the title, eventually earning a championship rematch with Gallatin, the team that had ended CMR's season in the 2025 state championship match.

This time, the Rustlers finished the job.

Woods still remembers watching the final play develop, from Signe Hanson's one-handed set to Tayah Osier coming through the air for the championship-winning attack.

“I could see that the middle block was late, and I was just like, ‘Put it in the court, put it in the court,’” Woods recalled.

When the ball finally hit the floor, the Rustlers piled together.

“Right after that final ball hit the ground and the final whistle went, we all just fell into each other,” Meadows said. “It just felt so good.”

The victory gave a senior class the ending it had been chasing and placed them permanently alongside the other championship teams in CMR volleyball history.

Senior Kase Jacobsen described that feeling simply: “It feels like a legacy.”

Osier said the accomplishment means even more because of the connection the seniors feel to CMR.

“I think there’s something really special about being a part of CMR and being a Rustler,” Osier said. “Us being able to make a legacy and being part of what CMR is, I think is super cool.”

Asked to describe their senior class, the players offered plenty of answers: unique, determined, goofy, chaotic and extraordinary.

But three words came up that best explained what this championship group became: family, sisters and love.

Now, even as those 12 seniors prepare to move on, the rug hanging inside the CMR Fieldhouse ensures their championship season won't.

“I’m just so happy for them and so proud of them that they were able to end their season in that way,” Woods said.

