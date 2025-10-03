Great Falls CMR takes down Great Falls in 4 sets to win first of 2 crosstown volleyball matches

GREAT FALLS — The first of two Great Falls crosstown volleyball matches hit the east side of the Electric City Thursday night, as Great Falls High welcomed in rival CMR to Swarthout Fieldhouse.

In what was a pretty back-and-forth first three sets, CMR was able to survive in the third game and cruise in the fourth to win the match 3-1.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

Great Falls CMR takes down Great Falls High in four sets to win first of two crosstown volleyball matches

Great Falls (6-8) started out hot, surging to a 7-1 early lead in Set 1. That was until the Rustlers (11-3) found their stride and took control the rest of the way to win 25-17.

In Set 2, a similar start for the Bison but this time it stuck. The home team was able to control the second game and held off a late CMR comeback to tie the match at one a piece.

The turning point of the game was Set 3 though, as Great Falls led 24-23 and had a chance to win it. That was until CMR reeled off three straight points after to take it 26-24.

As previously noted, the Rustlers then took full control in Set 4 and were able to escape with a crosstown win.

Both teams are next in action at the second East/West AA crossover in Butte on Saturday.

