Great Falls CMR finishes regular season undefeated, sweeps crosstown rival Great Falls High

GREAT FALLS — The undefeated Great Falls CMR Rustlers volleyball team took the court Friday night for their final regular season game against crosstown rival Great Falls High.

Going in, the Rustlers had only given up three sets all season and with a raucous crowd around them, they stuck to that number.

In the first set, senior Lauren Lindseth with a pair of kills to start off the match gave them the momentum to close it out and win it 25-10.

In the second set, senior Natalie Bosley with back-to-back touch shots from the middle. The Rustlers had multiple contributors throughout including but not limited stellar play from senior Tennisen Hiller, junior Ella Cochran and junior Lexi Thornton.

Third set, Rustlers continued to roll, improving to 24-0 as they swept their crosstown rival keeping them undefeated and dropping the Bison to 2-23.

Up next for both the Rustlers and Bison is the Eastern AA divisional tournament in Billings November 4-6.