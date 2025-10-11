Great Falls CMR, Billings Skyview volleyball each win in 3 sets over Billings Senior, Great Falls High

GREAT FALLS — The Great Falls CMR Rustlers and Billings Skyview Falcons volleyball teams each picked up straight-set victories Saturday afternoon against Billings Senior and Great Falls High, respectively.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS OF BOTH MATCHES:

The Rustlers and Broncs were neck-and-neck in the first set until CMR was able to string points together toward the end to win it 25-22. CMR would go on to control the next two games.

On the other side of Great Falls, the Falcons edged out the Bison 26-24 in the first set and then soared from there in the second and third sets.