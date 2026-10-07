Gallatin volleyball tops Billings West on the road

BILLINGS — Visiting Gallatin topped Billings West 3-1 inside the Golden Dome on Tuesday night in a battle of two of the Eastern AA's top volleyball teams.

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Gallatin takes down Billings West in battle of Eastern AA's top volleyball teams

Gallatin jumped on West, taking the opening two sets before the Golden Bears rallied back to take the third set. The Raptors, though, wound up taking the fourth set. It avenges a Raptors loss at home dealt by West back in September.

Gallatin improves to 11-2 with the win while West falls to 10-3.