Gallatin volleyball rallies past Billings West in 5 sets to remain unbeaten

BOZEMAN — The Gallatin High volleyball team's Eastern AA home opener saw the Raptors prevail in their toughest test this season.

Camille Falk delivered the winning ace as Gallatin rallied past Billings West in five sets 22-25, 25-17, 22-25, 25-16, 15-11 in a meeting between teams that hadn't dropped a set this season heading into Thursday's match.

The Raptors, the defending Class AA champions, improved to 9-0 while the Golden Bears dropped their first match of the season to move to 6-1.

West hosts Bozeman on Saturday while Gallatin travels to Billings Skyview on Tuesday.