High School College More Sports Watch Now
High School SportsHigh School Volleyball

Actions

Gallatin volleyball rallies past Billings West in 5 sets to remain unbeaten

Gallatin volleyball
LUKE SHELTON/MTN SPORTS
The defending State AA champion Gallatin Raptors celebrate after defeating Billings West in five sets in Gallatin's Eastern AA home opener.
Gallatin volleyball
Posted
and last updated

BOZEMAN — The Gallatin High volleyball team's Eastern AA home opener saw the Raptors prevail in their toughest test this season.

Camille Falk delivered the winning ace as Gallatin rallied past Billings West in five sets 22-25, 25-17, 22-25, 25-16, 15-11 in a meeting between teams that hadn't dropped a set this season heading into Thursday's match.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS HERE:

Gallatin volleyball rallies past Billings West in five sets to remain unbeaten

The Raptors, the defending Class AA champions, improved to 9-0 while the Golden Bears dropped their first match of the season to move to 6-1.

West hosts Bozeman on Saturday while Gallatin travels to Billings Skyview on Tuesday.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Results from around the state