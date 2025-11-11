Frenchtown volleyball looks to climb mountain at state with young squad

LIBBY — The intensity is high with Frenchtown volleyball as it prepares for another run in this year’s postseason.

After the young team reached the Class A state championship match last year, Frenchtown coach Morgan Job says the Broncs came out firing this season with an undefeated record and the Western A title.

“A lot of these girls were here last year, so to be able to build off of where we ended last year and to come back and kind of be in those tough situations already is a huge edge that we have as a program,” Job said.

After losing a few upperclassmen from last season, this year’s Broncs squad has only three seniors from the previous championship appearance, allowing multiple sophomores and juniors to take over starting roles.

Roles that senior libero Iris Arlint says the younger players have fulfilled nicely.

“Having those younger girls, like sophomore (and) junior girls step up and really take the lead and own those leadership roles has been really awesome,” Arlint said. “I just feel like this squad has been one of the best and I've appreciated the most.”

While the Broncs may be one of the younger teams in Class A, these athletes are no strangers to high-leverage situations, given that many of them excel at other sports.

With Boise State women’s basketball commit Mason Quinn at middle blocker, as well as the starting pitcher of the state champion Broncs softball team Ryan Lucier at wetter, players bring a different element of competitiveness to the table.

“They bring things in that maybe even I haven't thought of, and they kind of share it with their teammates,” Job said. “Everybody's finding the right peace, right mental component that helps them out.”

Lucier says her teammates are ready to take all their shared experience and turn it into something big at the state tournament.

“Obviously, our end goal is to win state,” Lucier said. “But that doesn't happen without little things happening every day, like just working hard, going (in) ready to do it, and just always working together.”

The Broncs will face off against Miles City when the state volleyball tournament opens on Wednesday in Bozeman.

