First Northern C all-star volleyball game set for Friday in Cascade

CASCADE — The first-ever Northern C divisional all-star volleyball game is Friday at Cascade High School.

The game, organized by Cascade coach Liz Edmundson, will feature all-star teams from District 6C and District 7C. Belt's Christine Gondeiro and Chester-Joplin-Inverness's Jordin Miller will coach the all-star teams after leading their squads to the District 6C and 7C championships, respectively, last fall.

Belt and CJI met three times at the Northern C divisional tournament. CJI won the undefeated semifinal before Belt rallied to win two championship matches for the divisional title.

Friday's all-star game is scheduled for 7 p.m. and will consist of five sets, with each set going to 31 points. A team must win by at least two points.

Rosters for the game are below.

Northern C all-star volleyball game

June 14 at Cascade

District 6C

Kellie MacDonald, Great Falls Central; Abigail Barrett, Augusta; Leslie Ostberg, Power-Dutton-Brady; Mataya Horner, Great Falls Central; Sophia Mortag, Cascade; Braedyn Johnson, Cascade; Kylie Harrison, Simms; Grace Johnson, Simms; Danika Lords, Belt; Hattie Orem, Augusta.

Coach: Christine Gondeiro, Belt.

District 7C

Angeline Riener, Fort Benton; Eva Yeardon, Big Sandy; Haedynn Plum, Centerville; Maddi Adams, Centerville; Kiera Galbavy, Big Sandy; Jai Baumann, Big Sandy; Brynn Kammerzell, Chester-Joplin-Inverness; Ellie Hutchins, Centerville; Sarah Clark, Fort Benton; Lily Wickum, Chester-Joplin-Inverness.

Coach: Jordin Miller, Chester-Joplin-Inverness.