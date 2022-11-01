Experienced Bridger volleyball team looking for State C hardware

BRIDGER — When the Bridger volleyball team was knocked out of last year’s State C tournament, there were already high hopes for 2022.

The Scouts have the entire team back and cruised to a District 4C title this past weekend. But pressure is the last thing on their mind.

“I try not to do that. I want them to have fun and I tell them, ‘At the end of the day it’s still a game, win or lose. Be focused when you’re in here, of course.’ I try not to do an expectation and I try not to have them have that expectation. It’s more of a want," said Bridger head coach Lena Kallevig.

Rolling to a district championship isn’t always a predictor of future success, though, but the Scouts have made sure to keep searching for perfection throughout the year.

“We’ve learned that if you’re having a bad day in one place, then you need to make sure your serves and your passes are on point. If someone else is struggling, we all know we need to step up in that area," said Bridger senior Dylann Pospisil.

On deck is the Southern C divisional tournament this weekend up in Lewistown, where Bridger is aiming to check off another goal on its way back to the state tournament.

“They want to get back there, that’s for sure. I think the goal is to get a little hardware. First we’ve got to get there. There’s still battles. There are good teams along that way that we’ve got to be focused and be intent for," Kallevig said. "They were on those teams but we had some superstars. They were kind of just role players. I think they want to say, ‘Look, I’m pretty good, too.’”

“We’ve grown since freshmen year, we’ve grown together. Now we’re basically like sisters. Our bond, we just click right together every game.”

Bridger gets its divisional tournament started on Thursday afternoon against Broadview-Lavina.

