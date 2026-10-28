Eastern AA takes top 5 spots in season's final Class AA Volleyball Coaches Power Poll

In the final Class AA Volleyball Coaches Power Poll of the season, Bozeman is the unanimous No. 1-ranked team.

The Hawks received nine first-place votes to top the rankings, leading an all-Eastern AA top five. Gallatin is ranked second, followed by Great Falls CMR, Billings Senior and Billings West. Missoula Hellgate of the Western AA received votes.

This is the final week of the regular season, and one big result was already recorded Tuesday when CMR handed Bozeman its second Eastern AA loss of the season. The Hawks have another big match Thursday against crosstown rival Gallatin.

Class AA does not hold divisional tournaments. Instead, playoff matches will be held the week of Nov. 2 to determine teams for the state tournament, which is Nov. 12-14 at Bozeman.

Class AA Volleyball Coaches Power Poll

Wednesday, Oct. 28

(Records through Oct. 27)

1. Bozeman (16-2) — 45 points (9 first-place votes)

2. Gallatin (16-2) — 34

3. Great Falls CMR (13-5) — 20

4. Billings Senior (8-10) — 17

5. Billings West (13-5) — 12

Also receiving votes: Missoula Hellgate (11-7).