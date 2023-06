LOCKWOOD — The East swept the West in straight sets to win the second annual Midland Roundtable East-West all-star volleyball classic on Saturday inside Lockwood High School.

The East won 25-17, 25-18, 25-19 to complete the sweep.

The Midland Roundtable East-West all-star volleyball classic features eighteen of the state's best college-bound seniors who will play at the next level.

The East now has a 2-0 advantage in the series.