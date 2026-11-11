Champions and challengers: What to watch as state volleyball descends on Bozeman

BILLINGS — On Thursday, 32 teams will descend upon Montana State University's Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman in pursuit of a state volleyball championship.

Returning champions litter the field, with multiple teams seeking their third consecutive titles.

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Defending champions return to state volleyball

In Class AA, Gallatin enters seeking a three-peat but won't have an easy path. The Raptors lost twice this season to rival Bozeman, while Great Falls CMR has proven capable of competing with the top teams, too.

The Western AA has not won a championship since Helena Capital in 2020. Can that change in 2026?

Billings Central eyes its third straight Class A state title, and the Rams are doing so after replacing an enormously productive graduating class. Laurel, Havre, Polson, Bigfork and Columbia Falls are among the teams that look to dethrone the Rams.

Shepherd returns as the reigning Class B state champion, but the Fillies pursuit of a repeat isn't the biggest story line in Class B. That would be the return of Huntley Project, who missed last year's state tournament snapping a run of 25 consecutive appearances.

Jefferson won the Southern B divisional this past weekend, so there are numerous suitors to Shepherd's throne atop the classification.

There are some familiar teams to watch in Class C, such as two-time reigning champion Circle, but the field actually features the last five state champions. Manhattan Christian won three straight prior to Circle's back-to-back run. The Wildcats will again be formidable but a strong bracket with the likes of Belt and Denton-Geyser-Stanford-Geraldine will challenge Circle's quest for a three-peat.

The action begins with first-round games in Bozeman on Thursday morning at 10 a.m. with the conclusion of the tournaments on Saturday. Championship matches are scheduled for noon Saturday with the if necessary matches at 2 p.m.

