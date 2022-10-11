Courtney Bad Bear aiming to return Billings Senior volleyball to championship form

BILLINGS — Back in February, Courtney Bad Bear was named head volleyball coach of her alma mater, Billings Senior.

This comes just four years removed from her high school graduation – a quick turnaround she didn’t see coming.

“I knew I was going to come back. I always told my siblings I eventually wanted to come back and coach," Bad Bear told MTN Sports. "I didn’t realize an opportunity would come so soon, I just decided to take advantage of it.”

Bad Bear takes over a team that finished third at last fall’s State AA tournament and brings back a loaded roster. Her main focus is returning Senior to its championship form, which Bad Bear experienced going 91-9 in high school.

“I needed to change their outlook on what this program means. It took a while and now it pays off, because we play with such composure, we play with such edge, and that’s exactly where I wanted them to be," Bad Bear said. "It is personal to me to get them back to this point, because I know what it takes as a player and I’m starting to get the reins of what it takes to be there as a coach.”

Her run came in the final days of legendary coach Jeff Carroll, who Bad Bear says is just one of the people she still calls upon.

“(Carroll is) at almost every home game possible, so he does give me a lot of insight on what he thinks we’re doing well, areas we need to work on. He’s a great resource," said Bad Bear. "Another person I rely heavily upon is Karen Switzer. She helped with the transition and made it as smooth as possible and is probably some I call if I ever need anything.”

Bad Bear has Senior position for a return to prominence, as the Broncs are 18-1 this season.