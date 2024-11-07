Great Falls CMR volleyball 'going pedal to the metal' with Eastern AA play-in match against Billings West

GREAT FALLS — Last week's sweep in crosstown volleyball for the Great Falls CMR Rustlers propelled the team to finish the regular season with a record of 19-6, good enough for fourth-best in the Eatsern AA.

Only the top-two seeds in each division automatically qualify for next week's state tournament in Bozeman, meaning tonight CMR will host Billings West (15-9) for the right to advance.

"Obviously we're hoping to take the title," senior Elyssa Belk told MTN Sports on Tuesday. "We've adapted to just how tough like the competition is throughout the state, and I think that's what's going to make us a really good state contending team."

"I'm ready for it this year," junior Malia Allen said. "Last year kind of was upsetting, but this year we're ready to get back to it."

Last time West made the trip to Great Falls, CMR had no issues in a straight-set victory. Although West prevailed in the most recent matchup — a five-setter in Billings.

"The last game we had against them, that was not our best game," Belk said. "So being on the home court, playoffs, it's our last game, home game, and so I think we're really just going pedal to the metal. Go as hard as we can."

"Last time, just the way we played was just differently from at practice," Allen said. "We just need to play like we do at practice. And so, just knowing from the first time we played them that we can beat them, and having that mentality."

First-year head coach Danielle Woods echoed her players.

"They got to play well, but they just implement the game plan and work together," Woods said. "I think they can do really great things together."

CMR's current senior class was at least a part of a program that won state back in 2021, and Woods said the team jokes how they wish this wasn't the final ride.

"We always joke, 'I wish I had one more year.' They're a great group of seniors," Woods said. "I really want two more weeks with them, because, just this season hasn't been enough time with them."

All four AA play-in games take place tonight across the state, and CMR faces West at 7 p.m.

