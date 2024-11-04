Class AA volleyball playoffs to determine final field for state tournament set for Thursday at home sites

BILLINGS — The Class AA volleyball playoffs will be held Thursday to determine the last four qualifying spots for the upcoming state tournament.

In the Eastern AA, Billings Skyview (No. 6 seed, 10-14) will play at Bozeman (No. 3, 10-4), while Billings West (No. 5, 15-9) visits Great Falls CMR (No. 4, 19-6).

In the West, Kalispell Flathead (No. 6, 7-18) is at Missoula Hellgate (No. 3, 11-13) and Kalispell Glacier (No. 5, 9-16) travels to Butte (No. 4, 11-14).

The four winners advance to the state tournament in Bozeman, which will be held in conjunction with the other classifications at Brick Breeden Fieldhouse on the Montana State University campus Nov. 14-16.

Unlike past years under the divisional tournament format, which was discontinued in Class AA following last season, the top two teams from each conference received automatic berths into the state tournament.

Bozeman Gallatin (24-1) was the Eastern AA champion. Billings Senior (21-3) was second.

Helena (15-10) earned the No. 1 seed in the West, followed by Missoula Sentinel (12-13) at No. 2.

The bottom two teams from each conference were eliminated from postseason play altogether, leaving the Nos. 3 through 6 seeds in each conference to compete in a playoff match for a state-tournament berth.

