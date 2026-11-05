Class AA volleyball: Final state-tournament berths clinched during Wednesday playoffs

Great Falls CMR, Belgrade, Kalispell Glacier and Missoula Big Sky have secured their places at the Class AA state volleyball tournament.

In Wednesday's Eastern division playoff matches, CMR swept Billings Senior and Belgrade upset Billings West in four sets to advance. And in the West, Glacier outlasted Butte in five and Big Sky defeated Helena in four to move on.

Bozeman (17-2) and Gallatin (16-3) had already clinched the Eastern AA's top two spots for the state tournament, while Missoula Sentinel (14-5) and Missoula Hellgate (12-7) did the same in the Western AA.

Great Falls High, Billings Skyview, Kalispell Flathead and Helena Capital were eliminated from postseason contention at the conclusion of the regular season.

The state volleyball tournaments for all four classifications will be held Nov. 12-14 at the Brick Breeden Fieldhouse in Bozeman.

Scores and highlights from Wednesday's playoff matches are below.

No. 4 Great Falls CMR def. No. 5 Billings Senior 3-0

CMR sweeps Billings Senior to advance in the Class AA Volleyball Playoffs

No. 6 Belgrade def No. 3 Billings West 3-1

Belgrade rallies past West for state tourney ticket

No. 4 Kalispell Glacier def. No. 5 Butte 3-2

Glacier holds off Butte in five set match to punch ticket to state

No. 3 Missoula Big Sky def. No. 6 Helena 3-1

