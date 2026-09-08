Class AA volleyball: Eastern dominance continuing in early 2026

The Eastern AA has flexed its muscles during the first two weeks of the Class AA volleyball season.

Five teams from the East — Billings West, Great Falls CMR, Gallatin, Bozeman and Belgrade — remain undefeated in the early going. Helena High (3-1) has the best record in the Western AA.

Last week featured 17 East-vs.-West matches. In those meetings, teams from the East went a combined 11-6. Two-time reigning state champion Gallatin has yet to drop a set this season, as the Raptors swept both Kalispell Glacier and Kalispell Flathead on Saturday after sweeping Missoula Hellgate and Missoula Big Sky the week prior.

It's just the latest example of the Eastern AA's recent dominance in the sport. Teams from the East have won the past five Class AA state championships, including Gallatin winning back-to-back titles in 2024 and 2025, after a run of five straight for the West (2016-2020).

At each of the past four state tournaments, teams from the East took the top four spots: Gallatin, CMR, Bozeman and Senior in 2025; Gallatin, Bozeman, Senior and West in 2024; West, Bozeman, Gallatin and Skyview in 2023; and West, Senior, CMR and Gallatin in 2022.

Below are the updated 2026 Class AA volleyball standings, which were reported to MTN Sports. To report scores and standings, please email scores@montanasports.com.

2026 Class AA volleyball standings

Through Sept. 5

East



Conf. Overall Billings West 0-0 5-0 Great Falls CMR 0-0 4-0 Gallatin 0-0 4-0 Bozeman 0-0 4-0 Belgrade 0-0 3-0 Great Falls 0-0 2-2 Billings Skyview 0-0 1-4 Billings Senior 0-0 1-4

West

