Prev Next MTN Sports

Posted

Class AA volleyball coaches power poll Sept. 24, 2024 First-place votes in parentheses, total points at right 1. Bozeman Gallatin (5) — 40 2. Billings Senior (4) — 35 3. Bozeman — 26 4. Great Falls CMR — 21 5. Belgrade — 5 Others receiving votes (in order): Kalispell Flathead, Butte, Billings Skyview, Kalispell Glacier.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.