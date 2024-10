Class AA volleyball coaches power poll for Oct. 16

Class AA volleyball coaches power poll

Oct. 16, 2024

First-place votes in parentheses, total points at right

1. Bozeman Gallatin (6) — 50. Last week: Defeated Belgrade 3-0, defeated Missoula Big Sky 3-0. This week: Thursday at No. 2 Billings Senior.

2. Billings Senior (3) — 43. Last week: Defeated No. 4 Great Falls CMR 3-0, defeated Billings Great Falls 3-0. This week: Lost to No. 3 Bozeman 3-1, Thursday vs. No. 1 Bozeman Gallatin.

3. Bozeman (2) — 38. Last week: Defeated Belgrade 3-0, defeated Billings Skyview 3-0. This week: Defeated No. 2 Billings Senior 3-1, Thursday at No. 5 Billings West.

4. Great Falls CMR — 23. Last week: Lost to No. 2 Billings Senior 3-0, lost to No. 5 Billings West 3-2. This week: Defeated Billings Skyview 3-0, Thursday at Belgrade.

5. Billings West — 5. Last week: Defeated Great Falls 3-0, defeated No. 4 Great Falls CMR 3-2. This week: Thursday vs. No. 3 Bozeman.

Others receiving votes (in order): None.