Class AA volleyball coaches power poll for Oct. 1

Class AA volleyball coaches power poll

Oct. 1, 2024

First-place votes in parentheses, total points at right

1. Bozeman Gallatin (6) — 50. Last week: Defeated No. 4 Great Falls CMR 3-0, defeated Great Falls 3-0, defeated Kalispell Flathead 3-0. This week: Thursday at No. 3 Bozeman, Saturday at AA Invite.

2. Billings Senior (5) — 48. Last week: Defeated then-No. 5 Belgrade 3-0, defeated Billings Skyview 3-0. This week: Defeated No. 5 Billings West 3-0 Tuesday, Saturday at AA Invite.

3. Bozeman (1) — 28. Last week: Defeated No. 4 Great Falls CMR 3-2, defeated Great Falls 3-1. This week: Thursday vs. No. 1 Bozeman Gallatin, Saturday at AA Invite.

4. Great Falls CMR — 16. Last week: Lost to No. 1 Bozeman Gallatin 3-0, lost to No. 3 Bozeman 3-2. This week: Defeated Great Falls 3-0 Tuesday, Saturday at AA Invite.

5. Billings West — 8. Last week: Defeated Billings Skyview 3-1, defeated then-No. 5 Belgrade 3-2. This week: Lost to No. 2 Billings Senior 3-0 Tuesday, Saturday at AA Invite.

Others receiving votes (in order): Butte, Belgrade, Missoula Sentinel.