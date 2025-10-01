Class AA volleyball coaches poll for Sept. 30, 2025

Class AA volleyball coaches power poll
Tuesday, Sept. 30
|Rank
|Team (first-place votes)
|Points
|1.
|Gallatin (9)
|49
|2.
|Bozeman (1)
|41
|3.
|Great Falls CMR
|26
|4.
|Billings West
|18
|5.
|Billings Senior
|14
Also receiving votes: Missoula Sentinel.
