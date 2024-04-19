Cady Lackner takes over for older sister as volleyball coach at Billings Skyview

BILLINGS — Cady Lackner on Friday was announced as the new head volleyball coach at Billings Skyview.

Lackner replaces previous coach and older sister Stormy Siemion, who was hired as the head coach at Dickinson State University in North Dakota in December after four seasons with the Falcons. School District 2 announced Lackner's hiring in an email.

Lackner spent the previous two seasons as an assistant coach at Skyview. Like her sister, Lackner was a standout high school player at Huntley Project, where she won three consecutive state championships from 2011-13 and placed second with the Red Devils in 2014.

Lackner went on to play college volleyball in the Frontier Conference at Montana Western, where she was named all-conference and reached 1,000 career digs.

"My biggest goal is just just keep the program growing the way that Stormy had it growing. I think she had it going in a really great direction," Lackner said. "I'm really excited that I get to step into my sister's role. It hurts me a little bit to lose my sister, but I'm excited to be able to come into the program and hopefully make it better from here."

Stormy Siemion led the Falcons to two state postseason appearances, most recently in 2023 when they placed fourth.

