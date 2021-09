BUTTE — The Butte High volleyball team stormed past Missoula Big Sky for a 25-14, 25-13, 25-7 sweep on Tuesday evening at the Butte Civic Center.

The win gave the Bulldogs a victory in their 2021 home opener as well as earning them their first Western AA win of the season after going 0-2 against Kalispell teams this past weekend.

Butte will look to earn another conference win as they travel to Missoula Hellgate on Saturday. The Eagles head to Kalispell Glacier on Friday.