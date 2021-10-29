Butte closes out regular season with 3-1 upset over Helena

BUTTE — Two days after pulling off a stunner over previously unbeaten Missoula Sentinel, Helena High was on the other end of another upset.

Mollee Conlan delivered a team-high 18 kills and Butte High jumped to a 2-0 lead and weathered a furious comeback attempt to shock the Bengals in four sets 25-18, 25-23, 21-25, 25-22 to close out the regular season.

Helena had been in line for the No. 2 Western AA seed, behind only the Spartans. But the loss to Butte dropped the Bengals to the No. 3 seed while Kalispell Flathead will be No. 2 heading into divisionals.

Brooke McGrath and Conlan each supplied 16 digs for the Bulldogs, who have now won their past four matches and will head to the divisional tourney as the No. 5 seed. Helena's attack was led by Lauren Heuiser with a match-high 22 kills.

The Western AA tournament begins next week in Kalispell.