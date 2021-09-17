Watch
Butte Central sweeps East Helena for first conference win

Posted at 8:41 PM, Sep 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-16 22:41:07-04

BUTTE — The Maroons walked away with their first Southwest A win of the season on Thursday.

Butte Central's volleyball team cruised to a 25-17, 25-6, 25-16 over conference newcomer East Helena at the Maroon Activities Center to earn its first conference win after falling to Dillon at home last weekend and then Corvallis on the road.

The Maroons will go for back-to-back wins when they travel to Frenchtown on Saturday while the Vigilantes will host Stevensville as they continue the hunt for their first conference win as a varsity program.

