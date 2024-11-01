4C volleyball: Bridger, Custer-Hysham earn berths to Southern C divisional tournament

BRIDGER — Bridger and Custer-Hysham locked up berths at the Southern C divisional volleyball tournament next weekend with quarterfinal victories on Friday at the District 4C tourney.

Bridger easily handled Roberts in the first quarterfinal, sweeping the Rockets in three sets. Custer-Hysham was nearly as dominant in the day's second quarterfinal, handling Absarokee in four sets.

The Scouts and Rebels were to meet at 7:30 p.m. on Friday night in the 4C undefeated semifinal match.

Highlights of the matches can be seen in the video above.

