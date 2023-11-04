Bridger advances to Southern C title match, clinches state tourney berth

BRIDGER — The Bridger volleyball team defeated Roberts in straight sets in Friday night's undefeated semifinal at the Southern C divisional tournament, clinching the Scouts a spot at the state tournament next week in Bozeman.

Bridger was led by Nikki Roberts, who had 16 kills, and freshman Delaney Klaasen, who had seven kills and three blocks. The Scouts will play in Saturday night's championship match. Pairings of the Southern C tournament can be found here.

Bridger's only losses this season came to Class B foes Joliet, Red Lodge and Shepherd.