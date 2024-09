GREAT FALLS — Three of the top five teams in Class AA hit the volleyball court Thursday night in Great Falls.

Fourth-ranked CMR played host to third-ranked Bozeman, and Great Falls welcomed in top-ranked Gallatin.

The Hawks prevailed in five after starting up two sets to none, holding off a Rustler comeback. On the other side of town, the Raptors took care of the Bison in straight sets.

