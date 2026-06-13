Blue rallies, outlasts Red in 5th annual Montana All-Star Volleyball Classic

Billings — All-Star teams couldn't have been more evenly matched at Lockwood High School Friday night as the Blue rallied past Red for a five-set win in the fifth annual Montana All-Star Volleyball Classic.

The Red team jumped out to a 2-1 lead before Blue answered with the momentum in a 24-26, 25-21, 23-25, 25-20, 15-9 dandy.

WATCH highlights of Friday's match:

Blue rallies, outlasts Red in 5th-annual Midland Roundtable Volleyball Classic

Setters Aaliyah Gaylord (Belt/MSU Billings) and Nora Elliot (Belgrade/Westminster College) led the Blue with 24 and 21 assists, respectively. Elliot turned in the match-winning point with a kill from the right side.

Bree MacDonald (Great Falls High/Providence) led the squad with 20 kills and nine aces.

Greg Rachac / MTN Sports Fairview's Macy Tjelde (7) and Columbus' Molly Adams go up to block an attempt from Billings Senior's Mikayla Champlin (4) during the Montana All-Star Volleyball Classic on Friday, June 12, 2026, at Lockwood High School in Billings.

Red setter Kayda Parker (Shepherd/Montana Tech) turned in a remarkable match leading everybody in assists (38) and blocks (25) while adding 23 digs.

All 18 players in the match have signed to play college volleyball.

