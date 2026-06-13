Blue rallies, outlasts Red in 5th annual Montana All-Star Volleyball Classic

Billings — All-Star teams couldn't have been more evenly matched at Lockwood High School Friday night as the Blue rallied past Red for a five-set win in the fifth annual Montana All-Star Volleyball Classic.
The Red team jumped out to a 2-1 lead before Blue answered with the momentum in a 24-26, 25-21, 23-25, 25-20, 15-9 dandy.
WATCH highlights of Friday's match:
Setters Aaliyah Gaylord (Belt/MSU Billings) and Nora Elliot (Belgrade/Westminster College) led the Blue with 24 and 21 assists, respectively. Elliot turned in the match-winning point with a kill from the right side.
Bree MacDonald (Great Falls High/Providence) led the squad with 20 kills and nine aces.
Red setter Kayda Parker (Shepherd/Montana Tech) turned in a remarkable match leading everybody in assists (38) and blocks (25) while adding 23 digs.
All 18 players in the match have signed to play college volleyball.