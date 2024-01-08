Billings West's Addie Allen named Gatorade volleyball player of the year

CHICAGO — Billings West senior Addie Allen was named Montana's Gatorade volleyball player of the year on Monday after leading the Golden Bears to the State AA title in November.

The award, which celebrates the nation’s top high school athletes for excellence on the court, in the classroom and in the community, distinguishes Allen as Montana’s best high school volleyball player. From CEOs and coaches to star athletes, Gatorade Player of the Year winners showcase the power of sport, touting an all-star group of alumni that includes Harper Murray (2022-23, Skyline High School, Mich.), Kerri Walsh Jennings (1995-96,Archbishop Mitty High School, Calif.) and April Ross (1999-00, Newport Harbor High School, Calif.).

The 5-foot-8 senior setter led the Golden Bears (35-0) to the Class AA state state title this past season. Allen recorded796 assists, averaging 8.9 per set, to go along with 118 digs and a 96.7 serve-receive percentage. Also the Eastern AA Player of the Year and a First Team All-State selection, she added 50 kills on the strength of a .710 hitting percentage, 20 blocks and 17 service aces.

A youth leader in her church community, Allen has volunteered locally on behalf of Zoo Montana, the Billings Temple, the Carbon County Historical Society & Museum, the Ronald McDonald House and Light the World. She has also donated her time to the Tumbleweed Program in addition to coaching middle school youth volleyball and basketball players.

“As their setter, Addie causes all sorts of issues for opponents,” said Helena head coach Lindsey Day in a Gatorade press release. “She’s very difficult for defenses to read and distributes the ball well. She has a solid court presence and brings greatness out of her teammates around her. She’s a smart player and keeps defenses guessing her next move.”

Allen has maintained a 4.58 weighted GPA in the classroom. She has signed a national letter of intent to play volleyball on scholarship at Montana State University beginning this fall.