Billings West volleyball survives Great Falls CMR comeback, holds on in 5 sets

GREAT FALLS — A pair of teams that sit at third and fourth in the Eastern AA volleyball standings needed five sets to determine a winner Tuesday night at Great Falls CMR High School, as Billings West was able to survive the Rustlers 3-2.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

After taking the first two sets, Billings West led 8-2 in the third set, but CMR's comeback then began. The Rustlers would end up winning Sets 3 and 4 after again facing an early deficit.

But the fifth set was controlled completely by West. This match was big for the standings in the East, with West now in a good spot to finish with the third seed behind Gallatin and Bozeman.

The Golden Bears will next face Great Falls High at home Thursday night, while CMR visits Belgrade.

