Billings West volleyball coach Monica Smith steps down

BILLINGS— Monica Smith has resigned as head volleyball coach at Billings West High School, according to Mark Wahl, School District 2 Director of Athletics and Activities.

Smith recently completed her third full year after taking over as interim head coach part way through the 2018 season when Kelly Deming stepped down. The former MSU Billings volleyball and basketball standout was hired full time in 2019 and led the Bears to a 3rd place finish at the State AA Tournament.

"Monica's dedication to the West High program and the strong relationships she was able to build with her players has allowed her program to be one of the best in Montana over the past few season," Wahl said. "We truly thank Monica for all she has done for West High Volleyball and wish her the best at whatever she chooses to pursue."

West reached the State AA Tournament semi-finals in 2020 before playing in the championship match last November.

