Billings West names Bailie Carlson head volleyball coach

BILLINGS — Bailie Carlson is the new head volleyball coach at Billings West, School District 2 announced Thursday.

Carlson comes to West from Red Lodge, where he she spent the past two seasons as head volleyball coach. She replaces Kelly Grossman, who stepped down following the 2023 season after two years as coach. Grossman guided the Golden Bears to a perfect 31-0 record and the Class AA state championship last year.

Carlson (née Cortner) played volleyball at Red Lodge and then went on to play collegiately at Montana Tech, where she was an honorable mention NAIA All-America selection in 2016.