Billings West, Great Falls CMR pick up Eastern AA volleyball wins against Great Falls, Belgrade

GREAT FALLS — The Eastern AA features a lot of the top volleyball teams across Montana this fall, as all four squads in action Thursday night entered with a winning record.

Undefeated Great Falls CMR welcomed Belgrade, while Great Falls hosted Billings West. The Rustlers got it done in straight sets and the Golden Bears reeled off three straight after dropping Set 1 to win in four.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

Billings West, CMR pick up Eastern AA volleyball wins Thursday night against Great Falls, Belgrade

CMR improved to 10-0 overall and West is up to 7-2. Belgrade and Great Falls both dropped to 6-4.

