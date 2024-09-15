Billings Senior downs Great Falls in four; Great Falls CMR sweeps Billings West

GREAT FALLS — Two high school volleyball matches took place Saturday afternoon in Great Falls.

Billings Senior hit the court against Great Falls, and CMR played host to Billings West. The Broncs took down the Bison in four sets, while the Rustlers handled the Golden Bears with ease in straight sets. For highlights, see the video player above.

Upcoming schedule for each team:

Billings West vs Bozeman Gallatin, Thursday, Sept. 19

Billings Senior vs Bozeman Thursday, Sept. 19

Great Falls @ Billings Skyview, Thursday, Sept. 19

Great Falls CMR @ Belgrade, Thursday, Sept. 19