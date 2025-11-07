Billings Senior tops Billings West, advances to Class AA state volleyball tournament

BILLINGS — Billings Senior picked up its third win of the season over Billings West, this one clinching a berth at next weekend's Class AA state volleyball tournament in Bozeman.

The Broncs topped West 25-21, 21-25, 25-22, 25-21 on Thursday night at home, capitalizing on an atmosphere worthy of the stakes.

Senior will be the Eastern AA's No. 3 seed at the state tournament and the Broncs will play Missoula Sentinel next Wednesday at 4 p.m. inside Brick Breeden Fieldhouse on the campus of Montana State.

