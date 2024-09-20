Billings Senior sweeps Bozeman in powerhouse Class AA showdown

BILLINGS — In a battle of unbeaten teams Thursday night, Billings Senior refused to give in on the way to a straight-set Eastern AA volleyball win over Bozeman, 25-22, 27-25, 25-19.

The Broncs (9-0) trailed early in Set 1 before rallying for a 10-3 lead to force a Bozeman timeout. The Hawks responded with a strong answer but couldn't come up with the set win.

Bozeman (8-1) led the second 20-13 before Senior coach Courtney Bad Bear called a timeout to settle down her squad. It worked, as the Broncs rallied for a 27-25 win. Senior never trailed in the third set jumping out to a 5-0 lead on the way to Thursday's sweep.

Leela Ormsby and Eva Blatchford led the way in kills with 10 each, followed by Emery Peel with seven. Emma Ormsby led the Broncs with four blocks while three teammates turned in double-digit digs: Jeda Fuson (15), Ava Thompson (12) and Leela Ormsby (10).

