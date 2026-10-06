BILLINGS — Billings Senior's Emma Ormsby is taking her volleyball talents to Colgate, but the Bronc senior standout is also ready for the challenge academically.

"I want to go into marine biology and ocean sciences," Ormsby told MTN Sports. "Honestly, I think it's just one of those things I've had a passion for my whole life. When I was younger and in elementary school, just whenever we'd visit the ocean I'd love it so much."

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Billings Senior standout, Colgate commit Emma Ormsby earns scuba diving certification

"Who she is as a person is so different from who she is as a player," Billings Senior coach Courtney Bad Bear said. "So we've had a lot of conversations about, 'Let's embrace Emma the person. Volleyball is just something you do.'"

Ormsby took that interest in marine life to another level this summer when she earned her scuba diving certification through Adventure Scuba in Billings.

"We did two dives in a pool at Rose Park, then we did four dives in a lake in Wyoming," Ormsby said. "It was just a great experience overall. Getting to try a new thing out, all the gear and getting to learn that. I did an online course throughout the summer, so I got to go further into it.

"It was just super exciting actually getting into the open water. Going into a lake was such a cool experience and it's making me so excited for my future."

Ormsby still has work left at Senior before heading to small Hamilton, N.Y., to play for the Raiders, as she's soaking up the last few months in the Treasure State.

"I don't know if I'm fully ready yet. I'm definitely excited, but it's going to be really hard to leave my friends and family, but I think it'll be really good for me," Ormsby said. "I love the people out there, so it'll be a great home."

Ormsby hopes to lead Senior back to the State AA tournament before embarking on the next chapter of life nearly 2,000 miles from home.