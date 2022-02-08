Billings Senior names Courtney BadBear head volleyball coach

BILLINGS - Former Billings Senior standout Courtney BadBear has been named head volleyball coach at her alma mater, according to School District 2 Director of Athletics and Activities Mark Wahl.

BadBear, a Midland Roundtable Athlete of the Year finalist in Billings, graduated from Senior in 2018 after a notable four-year career in both volleyball and basketball. She went on to play collegiate volleyball at Montana Tech.

"As both a student-athlete and a coach, Courtney has always been an outstanding role model and mentor to others," Wahl said. "We look forward to working with Courtney as she begins a new era for the Broncs program."

BadBear is pursuing her degree in elementary education at Montana State Billings and has been serving as Senior's JV coach the past two seasons, according to Wahl.

