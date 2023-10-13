Watch Now
High School SportsHigh School Volleyball

Actions

Billings Senior holds off Bozeman Gallatin in five sets in Eastern AA volleyball

Billings Senior Volleyball.png
Posted at 9:46 PM, Oct 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-12 23:52:25-04

BILLINGS — Back and forth they went before Billings Senior held off Bozeman Gallatin for a five-set home court win in Eastern AA volleyball Thursday night.

Piper Jette led the Broncs in kills with 20. Leela Ormsby delivered 11 kills, seven blocks and three assists as Senior took sole possession of second place in the conference exactly one month from opening night at the state tournament in Bozeman.

Karsen Breeding led Gallatin with 21 kills while Cadence Lundgren added 10.

Senior (16-4, 7-3) avenged an earlier season straight-set loss at Gallatin. The Raptors now sit 16-4 overall, 6-4 in conference play.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Results from around the state