Billings Senior volleyball delivering ‘purpose, determination’ after last year’s abrupt end

BILLINGS — One of high school volleyball's most intriguing early season showdowns in Montana arrives Thursday in a battle of unbeatens when Billings Senior hosts Bozeman High. Both are 8-0, and along with Bozeman Gallatin possess the only three perfect records remaining in Class AA.

The Hawks ended Senior's season last November in an Eastern divisional match that couldn't have been much tighter (20-25, 12-25, 25-23, 25-11, 16-14) determining which team advanced to the state tournament. The Broncs, a perennial title contender, haven't forgotten being left home.

“I watched the state tournament. I watched all of it, yeah,” setter Addie Falls Down recalled to MTN Sports with a wry smile.

And that was the rub for Senior's setter and her volleyball teammates. Watching the state tournament instead of defending their Class AA championship from a season earlier.

“It was the worst feeling I’ve ever experienced. It was horrible watching it and not being able to do anything about it,” admitted outside hitter/middle blocker Leela Ormsby.

Now they are doing something about it showcased by their perfect start. It’s well-noted Ormsby was a big part of Senior’s abrupt end when the Michigan State commit slipped on ice and suffered a broken bone during divisionals.

But the Broncs are right back in the title conversation and are humbly hungry while returning a loaded roster.

“I don’t really want to call it a revenge tour, but this season is about being intentional … re-establishing what Bronc Volleyball is,” said head coach Courtney Bad Bear, adding that the culture is one of family and a competitive nature.

Bad Bear, who played at Senior, is eager to make a couple adjustments is entering her third season as head coach.

“This is the first year that we’ve had players on our team that are very versatile — they can play in any position — so that makes my job a little more complex but it’s a good problem to have,” she said.

“I’m so excited for this team," Falls Down said with enthusiasm. "We have purpose with this team. We have determination.”

And there’s a fun twist in the coaching staff where Courtney Bad Bear traded one sister for another. Kola assisted last year while Naomi fills that role this season.

“We’re real excited about Naomi. She brings a whole different perspective to the game and she’s also a Senior High alumni, so that’s always a plus,” Courtney said.

Thursday's varsity match between the Broncs and Hawks is set for 7 p.m.

