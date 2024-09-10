Billings Central volleyball team focused on building mental toughness

BILLINGS — The Billings Central volleyball team had its bid for a historic State A four-peat upended when rival Hardin hoisted the trophy last fall.

The Rams have had plenty of time to stew in preparation for another title run.

“Yes, we experienced that loss, but we are stronger and we are set up in a very good position this year, but we have to stay focused," Billings Central head coach Anita Foster said. "They don't want a repeat of that, for sure. You don't forget that feeling, that long bus ride home."

Central spends a few hours each week discussing the mental side of the game, how to fight through adversity and building trust among teammates. Senior Ryen Hadley is an example of persevering through difficult times after tearing her ACL during her sophomore year.

“We're sharing what we're feeling with the younger girls, other girls on our team and realizing you aren't alone in what you're feeling," Hadley said. "It's more than likely everyone else in the gym has felt the same way."

“I'm talking a lot about mindfulness this year, controlling our emotions and our thoughts," Foster said. "I think as athletes, self-talk is super important. Really, the idea is to give them tools so that they're able to bounce back when things don't go the way they want."

Just four seniors dot the Central roster, but the expectations for the group haven’t wavered. This team has played on the big stage in several sports and won’t shy away when the lights are brightest.

“I do think that the multi-sport aspect helps them with the hard, high-pressure games. Almost all of these girls have been in state championship games, several of them two and some three," Foster said.

The Rams are back in action against Lockwood on Thursday night.