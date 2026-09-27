HELENA — After dropping a marathon opening set, the Billings Central volleyball team responded in dominant fashion Saturday afternoon, defeating East Helena 3-1 in conference volleyball action.

The Vigilantes grabbed early momentum with a hard-fought 28-26 win in the first set, but the Rams quickly settled in and took control of the match from there.

WATCH THE HIGHLIGHTS:

Billings Central volleyball rallies in 4 sets to beat East Helena

East Helena jumped out to an 8-2 lead in the second set and looked poised to build on its fast start, but Central rallied back behind strong defensive play and timely kills to steal the set 25-22 and even the match.

From that point on, the Rams took over.

Central cruised through the third set 25-12, using a dominant run at the service line and consistent offense to overwhelm the Vigilantes. The Rams then closed out the match with a 25-17 victory in the fourth set to secure the 3-1 road win.

With the victory, Central continues its impressive season and adds another key conference win to its resume.