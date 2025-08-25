Billings Central volleyball hungry to chase more hardware

The group of senior girls walking the halls at Billings Central is a special one.

The Rams have won back-to-back Class A state basketball titles and two of the past three volleyball crowns, yet they still remain persistent in the pursuit for more.

“I am very aware it is a very special, unique situation for a high school program to have athletes like this," Central head coach Anita Foster said. "I can't take away from how much work they've put into it. I can't take credit for what they do on this court. They put in the work, and they are committed to everything that they do."

The Rams have been through ups and downs throughout their high school careers, but it's how they've handled the adversity thrown their way that's been the separator.

"We're best friends. We get along, and I think that's a big part of being a good team, being compatible with each other," said senior Annika Stergar. "I think that's a big reason why we play well together in basketball, volleyball and other sports even, too."

"You have that relationship, that friendship that you might not see on every team," senior Gracie Loveridge said. "Every team can maybe go through things out of luck, but we really battle for each other and that's what gets us through the adversity."

The crosshairs of Class A are certainly fixated upon Central after hoisting last year's championship trophy, but the Rams are prepared to take the punches.

"Because we have won a lot in the last few years, we have a target on our back but we don't have that mentality. We are hungry. We're excited. We just love playing at a high level, and the girls in this gym are so competitive and so driven," Foster said. "I think it just comes naturally for them to want to get another one, to chase another one, and not necessarily just defend."

The Rams begin their season Friday in Miles City at the Eastern A tipoff tournament.