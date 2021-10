The Billings Central volleyball team continues to roll in the Southeastern A, as the Rams swept visiting Hardin to keep their perfect conference record intact.

Central rolled to a 25-12, 25-17, 25-12 win over the Bulldogs to all but ensure one of the top seeds at the upcoming Eastern A divisional tournament.

The defending State A champion Rams are now 11-2 overall and 5-0 in conference play. Hardin is 9-3, 5-2.