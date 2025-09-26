Billings Central bumps Laurel Thursday, runs league record to 5-0

LAUREL — This year's Class A state volleyball tournament may still be over a month away, but Billings Central's quest for a championship repeat seems to be on target.

The Rams are still unbeaten this season after winning in Laurel on Thursday, 25-18, 25-21, 25-15.

Watch Thursday's back-and-forth affair between the Rams and Locomotives:

Billings Central stays perfect, earns Thursday sweep at Laurel

The teams traded leads in the opening two sets before Laurel jumped out to a 9-2 advantage to open the third. After calling a timeout, Central closed the match on a 23-6 run.

The Rams (5-0) host East Helena on Saturday at 4 p.m. while Laurel (3-2) plays at Hardin on Saturday with first serve set for 6:30.

