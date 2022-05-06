Big Sky Volleyfest takes center stage in Billings

BILLINGS — We may be right in the heart of the spring sports season, but high school volleyball never stops, as Big Sky Volleyfest takes place in Billings this weekend.

“If you haven’t had the chance to see volleyball lately, the kids have gotten so good. This is a really cool chance for them to showcase their abilities," tournament director Craig Allred told MTN Sports.

This is the eighth year of Big Sky Volleyfest and easily the biggest. 196 teams from 11 different states will compete at six different locations in town throughout the weekend – the Expo Center, MSUB, Rocky Mountain College, the Shrine, YMCA and Billings Central High School.

“We have a team that comes in from Chicago. We have officials that come in from all over the place, as well. We have some Chicago officials that come in," said Allred. "We have some from Spokane area that travel in, along with all of our local officials, as well.”

The Expo Center will be the site of Sunday’s championship matches. It features a total of 14 courts, which were assembled on Friday morning.

“Prep work is a ton of fun but it is absolute chaos all day Friday," Allred said. "The Billings Royals baseball team comes in, they’ve done it for us the last three years. … They started (Friday) morning at nine and finished at about one o’clock.”

You can catch championship action at the Expo Center on Sunday from 11-4.