Baker claims Columbus Invitational volleyball tournament

COLUMBUS — The Baker Spartans claimed the 2025 Columbus Invitational volleyball tournament championship on Saturday afternoon, defeating Lovell, Wyo., 2-1 in the title match.

The Spartans, who finished second in pool play, dispatched Red Lodge in three sets in the semifinals before topping the Bulldogs. Lovell finished fourth in pool play but defeated top-seeded Shepherd in the semifinal after knocking off host Columbus in the opening round.

Highlights of the semifinal and championship matches can be found in the video above.

