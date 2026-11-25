POLSON — Polson is the champion of Class A volleyball for the first time in school history.

Although they came out on top, it wasn't an easy journey for the Pirates — they had to come back from a second-round loss against Frenchtown.

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'All as one': Polson Volleyball still celebrating first state championship

But the team fought all the way through the consolation bracket to win it all against Bigfork.

Senior Rylee Taylor-Jefferson says the Pirates never lost composure and were prepared for the moment.

“Everyone's dedication and love for the game and just staying on the same page, I feel like that's what really got us to where we were,” Taylor-Jefferson said. “We always were there for each other, and I think that just helped us through all the challenges we dealt with. We brought each other up, and I think that's what really got us where we are today.”

Polson’s win ended a long streak of teams from Western Montana losing in the state tournament. Corvallis in 2019 was the last team from that side of the Continental Divide to win it all.

When the possibility of taking home a trophy was in front of them, Polson libero Aleisia Black said the team decided to take the challenge head-on.

“Everyone wanted us to go win that state championship,” Black said. “Just remembering that 'pressure is a privilege' type of thing and that we had that pressure of the East might go win it type of thing, but I think just the heart and dedication of (wanting) to win the state championship led us there.”

That state win was followed by a big reception from the Polson community who showed out in bunches to support the historic title.

“People from the community just come to support us from all over,” Black said. “It's so special to be part of this community because they're so caring and almost united. We're all as one.

